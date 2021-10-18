Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: Very heavy rain expected, says IMD; issues red alert
"India Meteorological Department wrote to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.
An orange alert is already in place in Uttarakhand from October 17-19.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

The Dehradun centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for Uttarakhand on Monday (October 18) with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. An orange alert is already in place from October 17-19.

The CMO statement added that chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed that police personnel and the state disaster response force (SDRF) should be kept on high alert at sensitive places.

For Monday, the IMD also predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri Garhwal districts, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

The administrations of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag have been told to be extra careful as the Char Dham Yatra is underway in these districts

Chief minister Dhami also said on Sunday that special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route and appealed that the pilgrimage should be stopped for the next 2-3 days. “I appeal to the pilgrims not to take the pilgrimage in the next two days as the route is expected to witness extremely heavy rain, especially in the hilly areas,” he said. The police, meanwhile, urged the pilgrims to stay put where they are at present.

Meanwhile, a majority of the educational institutions in Uttarakhand, including schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on Monday, according to news agency PTI. A complete ban has been imposed on trekking, mountaineering, and camping activities in high altitude areas of the state.

