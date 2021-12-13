Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand’s first ever tree house to welcome tourists in Kumaon from next month
dehradun news

Uttarakhand’s first ever tree house to welcome tourists in Kumaon from next month

The tree house is located in the middle of lush green forests. This concept was conceived at the beginning of this year. Booking and staying facilities are likely to be provided from January.
The tree house in Fato range of forests in Kumaon district of Uttarakhand. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByMohan Rajput

Uttarakhand’s first ever tree house is coming up in the Fato Range of Terai west forest division near Ramnagar in Nainital district. Its construction is almost complete and it is likely to welcome tourists from next month, forest officials said.

“We are setting up our state’s first ever tree house in Fato Range. It is 40 feet high with double bed and bathroom facilities. Sal and teak wood have been used in the tree house,” said BS Shahi, divisional forest officer (DFO), Terai-west forest division in Kumaon.

To attract tourists to the Fato range of forests in Ramnagar, a jungle safari is also on the anvil. It was to be inaugurated on Sunday but was postponed and now it is likely to be inaugurated on December 24.

The tree house is located in the middle of lush green forests. This concept was conceived at the beginning of this year. Booking and staying facilities are likely to be provided from January.

RELATED STORIES

“We haven’t fixed the tariff for staying in the tree house; a committee of the forest department will fix the tariff. But a person will be provided a staying facility for not more than a week so that maximum number of tourists can enjoy the tree house experience,” said Shahi.

Food for tourists staying in the tree house will be provided from the forest rest house, he added.

“The tree house concept is a good idea to attract tourists in remote places of the forests. Hope more tree houses will come up in the future and will fetch revenue for the state government,” said Vikas Jindal, an industrialist and social activist belonging to Ramnagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP