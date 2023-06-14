Sec 144 imposed in Purola ahead of mahapanchayat called by right-wing bodies

The Uttarkashi district administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Purola on Wednesday, a day ahead of the mahapanchayat called by right-wing organisations against the alleged abduction attempt of a minor girl by two men, including a Muslim, last month. The enforcement orders will remain in force till June 19, the authorities said. The Uttarakashi district administration on Tuesday denied permission for the June 15 mahapanchayat. (File)

Section 144 authorises the authorities to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area. On Tuesday evening, the district administration denied permission for the mahapanchayat on June 15.

Purola sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Devanand Sharma said, “We have issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC to ensure peace in the Purola town. It will remain in force till June 19.”

The alleged abduction bid triggered communal tensions in the hill town. Both the accused men were arrested by police.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while talking to media persons on Wednesday said that the government has appealed to everyone to maintain peace and not to take law into their own hands.

“In all cases, the administration has worked effectively…..nobody has been assaulted or looted till now. We have appealed everyone to maintain peace. If someone is a culprit, the law will take its own course. Nobody is allowed to take law in their hands. For this, we have instructed all officials concerned,” he said.

Director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said, “The police and administration are fully alert and prepared. All steps required to maintain law and order are being taken. No one will be allowed to disturb peace. I request all stakeholders to assist us in maintaining law and order. No one will be allowed to break the law.”

Additional director general (ADG) (law and order), V Murugesan earlier said, “Incidents of inter-community eloping in Uttarkashi, Dehradun’s Vikas Nagar, and other areas have been reported in recent times. That’s why local people are agitating. FIRs have been registered and investigations are underway. We are committed to ensure the security of law-bound citizens. Action will be taken against people who will try to take law into their hands. I have issued instructions to disrict police in-charges in this regard.”

Asked about reports of Muslims being pressured to leave Purola, he said, “The law-and-order is intact in Uttarkashi. We have carried out flag marches. We haven’t received any such complaint.” On the question of the mahapanchayat in Purola on June 15, Murugesan said, “It’s paramount for us to maintain law and order. We have the ample force to ensure that.”