Uttrakhand: ITBP carries rescue op after 2 trekkers go missing in Pithoragarh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is carrying out rescue operations at Uttrakhand’s Pithoragarh to rescue two trekkers who went missing on Sunday during the Khaliya Top trek in Pithoragarh, news agency ANI reported.

The trekkers, identified as Vishal Gangwar, 28, and Santosh Kumar, 30 are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to reports, on Sunday they were stranded at near Birthi Falls in Munsiyari but managed to call for help from their mobile after which the battery died.

The ITBP deployed two teams to search for the trekkers. Both were spotted on Tuesday evening.

"They were found near Birthi Fall area which is away from the usual trekking route”, ITBP was quoted by news agency ANI.

The condition of one of the trekkers was reported to be unstable due to dehydration. The ITBP team said food and drinking water was provided by them.

"The rescue operation is still on. The team tried to call a rescue helicopter but due to steep gradient and forest and weather hazards, it was not possible to airlift them. The team is in the process of taking the trekkers to safety through the land route and the rescue operation is still on," the ITBP added.

