Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttrakhand: ITBP carries rescue op after 2 trekkers go missing in Pithoragarh
dehradun news

Uttrakhand: ITBP carries rescue op after 2 trekkers go missing in Pithoragarh

According to reports, on Sunday they were stranded at near Birthi Falls in Munsiyari but managed to call for help from their mobile after which the battery died.
The duo from Bareilly went for the Khaliya Top trek & were stranded at a difficult height near Birthi fall, Munsiyari.(ANI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:56 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, Uttarakhand

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is carrying out rescue operations at Uttrakhand’s Pithoragarh to rescue two trekkers who went missing on Sunday during the Khaliya Top trek in Pithoragarh, news agency ANI reported.

The trekkers, identified as Vishal Gangwar, 28, and Santosh Kumar, 30 are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. According to reports, on Sunday they were stranded at near Birthi Falls in Munsiyari but managed to call for help from their mobile after which the battery died.

The ITBP deployed two teams to search for the trekkers. Both were spotted on Tuesday evening.

"They were found near Birthi Fall area which is away from the usual trekking route”, ITBP was quoted by news agency ANI.

The condition of one of the trekkers was reported to be unstable due to dehydration. The ITBP team said food and drinking water was provided by them.

"The rescue operation is still on. The team tried to call a rescue helicopter but due to steep gradient and forest and weather hazards, it was not possible to airlift them. The team is in the process of taking the trekkers to safety through the land route and the rescue operation is still on," the ITBP added.

RELATED STORIES

(With inputs from agency)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trekker dehradun uttarakhand itbp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP