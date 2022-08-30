Video shows recue teams helping students stuck on Badrinath highway

Across India, heavy rain has been causing massive damage to public and private property with normal lives getting affected. This monsoon, several parts in the country, including Assam, are yet again grappling with flooding woes. In Uttarakhand, visuals have emerged from Badrinath that shows how students were affected when the National Highway got closed.

The rescue of some school children and locals in the Chamoli district by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at the Badrinath National Highway was caught on camera.

In the video shared by the Uttarakhand police on Twitter, a rescue operation is being carried out at the Badrinath National Highway in the Chamoli district. The team was able to make arrangements for those trapped to cross the road, inundated with rain water, to safety. Locals driving vehicles, pedestrians and school children were seen making their way through the high pressure waters.

Furious rains threatening livelihood

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert - for moderate to heavy rainfall in the state - till Tuesday. The incessant heavy downpour in the Himalayan state has created a havoc for the natives. It was reported that a house had collapsed due to heavy rain in Dehradun, burying two women and a child in the debris on Monday.

The SDRF team had conducted a search and rescue operation and bodies of the victims were pulled out from the rubble. Due to heavy rain, the Saung river had swelled on Monday, with local authorities giving necessary directions regarding safety of bridge and passengers passing through it. Schools in Mussoorie were shut on Monday following weather alert by the weather office.

Nature's might

A 35-meter-long bridge on the drain of the Kuti village of the Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district was reported to have collapsed on Monday. A vehicle passing through the bridge had got stuck with no casualty due to the incident, said Dharchula Tehsildar.

(With ANI inputs)

