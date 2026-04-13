Haldwani, Visitors to Uttarakhanbd Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary can now witness its rich biodiversity through a unique gallery, aimed at strengthening eco-tourism and to raise awareness among nature enthusiasts, a senior official said on Monday.

Visitors to witness Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary's rich biodiversity through unique gallery

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Named after the Nandhaur river that flows for approximately 30 km through it, Nandhaur is the youngest wildlife sanctuary of Uttarakhand. Spanned over 269 square kilometers, it is part of the famous Kumaon forest landscape immortalised by Jim Corbett in his books.

Speaking to PTI, Kundan Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer , Haldwani forest division said that 'Nandhaur Biodiversity Gallery' has been developed by the Haldwani forest division at Chorgalia and Kakarali gate of Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary as part of its ongoing efforts to promote conservation awareness and strengthen eco-tourism in the region.

According to the latest tiger census, the forest division is home to 37 big cats besides rich flora and fauna.

"Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary is one of the most biodiverse landscapes in Uttarakhand. But, much of this richness often goes unnoticed by visitors. The gallery provides an engaging platform to interpret this biodiversity, making it accessible even to those who may not spot wildlife during their visit," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The gallery has been designed as an informative and engaging space to showcase the rich biodiversity of the sanctuary, said Kumar, a 2017-batch Indian Forest Service officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gallery has been designed as an informative and engaging space to showcase the rich biodiversity of the sanctuary, said Kumar, a 2017-batch Indian Forest Service officer. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It features high-quality interpretive panels displaying various species of mammals, birds, butterflies, reptiles, and other faunal diversity found in Nandhaur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It features high-quality interpretive panels displaying various species of mammals, birds, butterflies, reptiles, and other faunal diversity found in Nandhaur. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Each display is accompanied by concise and scientifically relevant information, making it a valuable educational resource for visitors, students, and researchers, he said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each display is accompanied by concise and scientifically relevant information, making it a valuable educational resource for visitors, students, and researchers, he said {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A special highlight of the gallery is its "historical section," which presents rare and curated archival material reflecting the legacy of forest management in the region, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A special highlight of the gallery is its "historical section," which presents rare and curated archival material reflecting the legacy of forest management in the region, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This section includes old forest rest house photographs, depicting the architectural heritage and historical field presence of forest administration besides Visual documentation of the "Nandhaur tramway system", which was historically used for timber extraction and transport, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This section includes old forest rest house photographs, depicting the architectural heritage and historical field presence of forest administration besides Visual documentation of the "Nandhaur tramway system", which was historically used for timber extraction and transport, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar said the gallery has archival records and photographs illustrating the evolution of forestry practices in the Haldwani forest division, to help visitors with a deeper understanding of the historical context of forest management, showcasing how conservation and resource use practices have evolved over time.

He said the key objectives of this initiative are to enhance public awareness about wildlife conservation and biodiversity, to educate and sensitise visitors and local communities, to provide a knowledge platform for students, researchers, and nature enthusiasts, and also to promote Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary as an important eco-tourism destination.

The gallery has been aesthetically designed to ensure an immersive and user-friendly experience for all categories of visitors, particularly school children, tourists, and nature lovers, Kumar said.

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In recent years, the forest department has undertaken several initiatives to promote eco-tourism in Nandhaur wildlife sanctuary, including registration of safari vehicles, training of nature guides, development of an online booking platform, and exposure visits for local communities, he said, adding that the establishment of the Nandhaur Biodiversity Gallery is another significant step in this direction.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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