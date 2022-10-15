‘Want CBI probe’: Uttarakhand BJP leader on wife’s death during UP police raid

Gurtaj Singh - the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party leader - whose wife Gurjeet Kaur reportedly died in cross-firing during a raid by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday - has demanded a CBI probe into her death. He told news agency ANI that BJP was the ruling party in both the states and he is willing to accept punishment if found guilty.

“I want justice. I appeal to the govt for a CBI probe. BJP govt is there in both states. If I'm at fault then I should be punished but a fair probe should be done,” Gurtaj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He also alleged that UP police officials were drunk when the incident happened.

“They (UP Police officials) were drunk and killed my wife. I'm also a public representative of the government, yet all this happened to me. They are spreading propaganda that they were kept hostage. There are CCTVs everywhere on the road.”

Gurtaj’s wife Gurjeet Kaur was reportedly killed at the family’s farmhouse in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district after UP police's intervention on the lead that wanted criminal Mohammed Jafar, who had ₹50,000 on his arrest, was hiding. Her post-mortem report is awaited.

The Uttarakhand police on Friday also refuted UP Police's claim that Gurjeet died in the cross-firing. They said that their forensic team in their probe has not found any evidence of cross-firing at the family’s farmhouse.

Both the states’ police have filed a case in the matter, presenting different versions of the incident. While the Uttarakhand police have registered a case against a dozen unidentified UP policemen for the BJP leader’s wife’s death, UP police have registered FIR against sand mafia Jaffar and 30-35 unidentified people for rioting, and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

