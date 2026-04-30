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Wanted criminal shot dead, cop injured in encounter in Dehradun

Wanted criminal shot dead, cop injured in encounter in Dehradun

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, A wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with police in the Premnagar area here while he and his associates were trying to flee after robbing and shooting at a contractor, police said on Thursday.

Wanted criminal shot dead, cop injured in encounter in Dehradun

The Premnagar station house officer was injured in the encounter that broke out on Wednesday night, they said.

According to police, the criminal was identified as Akram of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. A reward of 50,000 had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

Addressing a press conference, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal said the encounter broke out around 1 am after Akram and his associates allegedly shot at and robbed a local contractor, Devraj, of 2 lakh and his mobile phone on Pondha road.

A police team led by the Prem Nagar station house officer intercepted the suspects' car near the Vishranti area. The criminals abandoned the vehicle and opened fire on the police team while fleeing into the woods.

A detailed verification revealed Akram was the prime accused in the 2014 Ankit murder case in Balawala, where he shot a youth during a dacoity, Swaroop said, adding that he was also wanted by Shamli police in a separate robbery case.

Records show Akram was previously jailed for thefts in Patel Nagar and Clement Town in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The IG said teams have been directed to launch a massive combing operation to nab Akram's associates, who managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Wanted criminal shot dead, cop injured in encounter in Dehradun
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Wanted criminal shot dead, cop injured in encounter in Dehradun
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