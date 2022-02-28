Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dehradun News / Watch: Landslide hits hill state Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
dehradun news

Watch: Landslide hits hill state Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand landslide: The disaster management and local administration teams are present on the spot. As of now, there is no information about loss of life or property, Rudraprayag DM Manuj Goyal said
Landslide hits Jhali Math in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand(ANI)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A landslide occurred on Monday morning in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported. According to ANI, the landslide took place at Jhali Math in Sari village of the district. In a video tweeted by the agency, boulders rolled down from the hill following the landslide. 

“The disaster management and local administration teams are present on the spot. As of now, there is no information about loss of life or property,” Manuj Goyal, district magistrate, Rudraprayag told ANI. 

 

 

