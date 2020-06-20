e-paper
Delhi: 50-yr-old stabbed, wife, son injured over vegetable cart parking

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 20:30 IST
New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was stabbed and his wife and son were injured, allegedly by six men, during a quarrel over parking a vegetable cart in North Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area Thursday night, the police said.

Of the six suspects involved in the attack, the police have so far arrested two men, said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

The officer identified the victim as Ramesh Chand, his wife as Beena Devi and his son as Yuvraj. Ramesh earned his living by selling vegetables on a cart in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, where he lived with his family. Police said they suspect a family feud as the reason behind the incident.

Ramesh’s step brother, 54-year-old Jaggu Chand, lived next door with his four sons. He too earned his living by selling goods off carts, said the police.

“The two families had been quarrelling frequently over parking their carts outside their homes,” said the DCP.

Around 11pm on Thursday, one of Jaggu’s sons returned home with his cart and parked it outside Ramesh’s house, the DCP said. “When Ramesh and his family objected to it, it again led to a quarrel,” said the DCP.

While the elders of the families were trying to quell the matter, the younger ones allegedly assaulted each other.

“A neighbour fighting from Jaggu’s side brought out a knife and soon, that party began stabbing Ramesh’s family,” said another police officer.

In the assault, Ramesh, his wife and his son received severe stab wounds. They were first taken to a nearby police post on carts, before being rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where Ramesh was declared brought dead.

His wife and son too have suffered serious injuries, but they are expected to survive, said the officer.

While Jaggu and his three sons remain on the run, Jaggu’s eldest son Abhishek and their neighbour Roshan, who allegedly brought out the knife, have been arrested.

