Delhi: 84 fines issued for public urinating, spitting in a single day

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:38 IST

New Delhi: A total of 84 penalties for urinating and/or spitting in the open were issued on Wednesday in Delhi, under the new directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for management of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease outbreak.

An enhanced fine of ₹1,000, as opposed to the earlier maximum fine of ₹500, has also been ordained under the new directions, which have made these acts punishable under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.

Seventy-five of the total cases were in north Delhi alone; of these, ₹1,000 was realised on-the-spot in 23 cases, under the new directives. “The rest were sent to the area magistrates,” said north body commissioner Varsha Joshi. These were across Civil Lines, Narela, Keshavpuram, Rohini and Sadar-Paharganj areas.

In south Delhi, six such penalties were issued in Greater Kailash, Hauz Khas, Lado Sarai, Vasant Kunj, Chhatarpur, Madangir, Pushp Vihar and Mehrauli. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said they fined three persons in Shahdara North area on Wednesday, and had also registered an FIR against a man in New Ashok Nagar for public spitting on April 15.

Though municipal agencies in Delhi announced the fine of ₹1,000 for open spitting/urinating on Saturday, the acts were an offence under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act since before.