Delhi BJP to launch a 15-day door-to-door campaign against “failures of Kerjiwal govt”

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit is going to start a fortnight-long door-to-door campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday.

The campaign will be launched at Talkatora stadium on Wednesday, Gupta said.

“They been in power for seven years now. But they have failed to deliver on their poll promises. The party has only misled the people of Delhi whether it is on the health front or education,” said Gupta.

The party has asked its booth-level workers to go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets and tell people about the “failures of the Kejriwal government”, said Gupta.

In the backdrop of postponement of the civic elections in Delhi, the AAP has maintained that the BJP developed cold feet since it was aware of its imminent defeat in the elections. The party has been raising the issues of corruption and financial mismanagement in the BJP-ruled civic bodies. The Parliament has passed a bill to unify the three corporation in Delhi.

