Delhi budget session from March 23

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:24 IST

New Delhi:

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 23 till March 27. The budget will be tabled in the House by deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia on March 25, the government said in a statement on Monday.

This will be the first budget after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Delhi polls for the second time.

The schedule was decided in the cabinet meeting chaired on Monday by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the statement said.

Before the budget, the government will table the economic survey of Delhi.

“The Delhi government had presented an annual budget with an outlay of Rs 60,000 for 2019-20 in February [last year], which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had described as ‘budget for all’,” said the statement.