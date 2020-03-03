Delhi civic bodies on alert, asks hotels to list foreign visitors

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:57 IST

New Delhi:

The civic bodies have stepped up vigil and sounded an alert after a Delhi man was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The municipal bodies have issued a fresh advisory to hotels and guest houses regarding the virus and asked such property owners to maintain detailed records of foreign nationals visiting the city and also of Indians who have come from virus-hit countries and are staying at city hotels.

According to civic officials, the municipal corporations will start intensive awareness campaigns to educate people about the coronavirus and how it can be prevented from spreading.

Ashok Rawat, medical health officer of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said besides the advisory and awareness campaigns, the civic body would inspect its healthcare facilities from Thursday to check preparedness for any eventuality.

Rawat said a meeting was conducted with the standing committee chairperson on Tuesday to discuss the issue and take necessary measures.

“The virus can be prevented from spreading by making citizens aware about the disease and its symptoms, for which we will conduct an intensive drive. Pamphlets with information about the symptoms and prevention of coronavirus will be distributed among citizens. Posters will be put up at prominent locations,” Rawat said. He said officials would visit north corporation hospitals, dispensaries and polyclinics to educate patients and staff.

A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said they had directed all registered hotels, motels and guest houses to maintain detailed records of tourists coming from affected countries.

“Apart from a tourist’s basic information, a detailed record of the foreign tourists will have their travel history, proposed route of travel through India, country of origin and residential address. Delhi government is the nodal body taking measures to treat coronavirus patients. Every day, a report is sent to the city government,” the SDMC official, who did not wish to be named, said.

There are more than 3,000 registered guest houses and hotels across the city.

The official said the hotel administrations had been educated to advise the guests to stay inside rooms if any symptom is seen, and in severe cases guests would be immediately shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where an isolation ward for patients suspected to be infected with coronavirus has been set up.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation officials also said the civic body would intensify its awareness campaign.