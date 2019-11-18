e-paper
Delhi govt approves construction of three new hospitals

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:41 IST
The Delhi government has approved plans for the construction of three new hospitals in Madipur, Hastsal, and Jwalapuri. The three together will add 1,950 beds to the existing 11,353 beds in 38 Delhi government hospitals, including the AYUSH facilities.

The project was approved on Monday by the Expenditure Finance Committee headed by the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Construction will begin in the next two months.

Three other Delhi government hospitals with a total bed capacity of 2,800 beds, which are under construction, are likely to start services in around six months.

The locations of the three new hospitals were selected because of the high population density and lack of government facilities in the area.

The three hospitals are expected to treat around 40 lakh people who currently have to travel around 5 kms or 30 minutes to the closest government hospitals.

Madipur is located in West Delhi and is an urban slum area. Hastsal and Jwalapuri have urban, rural and semi-urban population.

The construction of these hospitals will also reduce the burden on existing government facilities.

Analysis of five years of data of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, approximately 5 kms from Madipur,Hastsal and Jwalapuri, shows that OPD attendance increased from 5.5 lakh in 2011 to 6.82 lakh in 2016.

The number of admissions went up from 3,490 patients in 2011 to 5,360 patients.

“Our aim is free and quality healthcare for all patients, regardless of their income status. We want to bring healthcare provisions close to people’s homes so that they don’t have to spend money on travelling or on private facilities. We want to increase the number of beds so that no patient is denied because of unavailability of services,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

