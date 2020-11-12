Delhi govt presents EV policy at UN climate forum

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday presented its electric vehicle (EV) policy in a United Nations climate change forum.

“Delhi government presents its vision on Electric Vehicles at the prestigious UNFCCC ‘Race to Zero Dialogue: Launching the global race to zero-emission mobility’ held today. Delhi was chosen among three state governments globally as role models for governments leading the way on EVs, along with California, USA, and the state of Navarra, Spain,” the government said in a statement.

Jasmine Shah, the vice-chairperson of the of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, said: “The world can learn from five key pillars of Delhi government’s EV strategy – targeted financial incentives, non-financial incentives, enabling charging infrastructure, raising public awareness and building a green economy. The transition to EVs may look very daunting for large cities and states, but Delhi has shown that with political will, an attitude to learn from successes and failures of cities and countries around the world, and a goal-oriented approach, this is possible.”