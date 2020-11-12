e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi govt presents EV policy at UN climate forum

Delhi govt presents EV policy at UN climate forum

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday presented its electric vehicle (EV) policy in a United Nations climate change forum.

“Delhi government presents its vision on Electric Vehicles at the prestigious UNFCCC ‘Race to Zero Dialogue: Launching the global race to zero-emission mobility’ held today. Delhi was chosen among three state governments globally as role models for governments leading the way on EVs, along with California, USA, and the state of Navarra, Spain,” the government said in a statement.

Jasmine Shah, the vice-chairperson of the of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, said: “The world can learn from five key pillars of Delhi government’s EV strategy – targeted financial incentives, non-financial incentives, enabling charging infrastructure, raising public awareness and building a green economy. The transition to EVs may look very daunting for large cities and states, but Delhi has shown that with political will, an attitude to learn from successes and failures of cities and countries around the world, and a goal-oriented approach, this is possible.”

top news
Delhi reports 8,593 Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike ever
Delhi reports 8,593 Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike ever
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
‘Joe Biden should intervene & resolve Gilgit-Baltistan conflict’: PoK activist
‘Joe Biden should intervene & resolve Gilgit-Baltistan conflict’: PoK activist
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In