Delhi govt seeks ₹3,642 crore GST compensation

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:16 IST

New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday and urged her to release ₹3,642 crore towards Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to the Delhi government.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s finance minister, met Sitharaman to discuss the delayed transfer of compensation for the losses incurred due to GST implementation in 2017, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said.

The meeting saw participation of representatives from other states as well.

A letter, highlighting that the GST revenues were under stress due to a general slowdown in the economy, was handed over to Sitharaman by Sisodia.

“Delhi has also been facing a decline in GST revenue collections. The net GST collection of the Delhi government from April to November 2019 was ₹12,687 crore. The total shortfall to be compensated by the Centre is ₹6,210 crore. Of this, so far, a compensation of ₹2,568 crore for April-May and June-July has been received by the Delhi government and a shortfall of ₹3,642 crore remains,” the statement read.