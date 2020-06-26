Delhi HC tells builder to donate 250 PPE kits to hospitals, graveyards while dismissing his plea

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:55 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered a builder, who had filed a plea seeking approval of rectifications of a sealed property, to instead donate 250 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to various hospitals and graveyards in the city.

The builder had moved court seeking an opportunity to make rectifications after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had sealed the premises for unauthorised construction. The builder had contended that the rectifications in accordance with the corporation’s norms have been made.

Justice Nazmi Waziri of the Delhi High Court said that 100 kits be given to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, 25 to the State TB Training and Demonstration Centre, 25 to the Department of Microbiology, National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, 50 to Lok Nayak Hospital and 25 kits each to Lodi Road crematorium and the Panj Peeran graveyard.

The court, while passing the order said, “In view of the global pandemic, resulting in countrywide lockdown, there is constant apprehension of contracting the disease from anyone. It is the need of the hour that those engaged on the frontline of dealing with the pandemic and the resultant casualties are provided protective gear.

“The petitioner shall supply 250 PPE kits to the following government hospitals, where testing and/or treatment facilities for Covid-19 is being carried out, so as to provide some protection to the medical staff/healthcare workers engaged in combating the pandemic. Also, some PPEs have to be provided to those dealing with the last rites of pandemic-related casualties. The cost of each kit is stated to be about Rs 1, 000,” the court said in an order passed June 11.

In another case, the high court Delhi resident Manoj Kumar, who court aggrieved with the disconnection of his 20 electricity meters installed in coaching centres for boys, to donate 25 PPE kits to Shamshan Bhumi, Neb Sarai and the Hauz Rani graveyard near Saket Sports Complex, while deciding the matter on June 16.

The court allowed him another chance to pay his pending amount subject to the donation of these ICMR approved PP Kits.

Since June this year, Justice Waziri has been directing parties involved in litigations to donate PPE kits sometimes as a cost or for helping the society. In one of the orders passed on June 18, Justice Waziri asked a builder to donate 40 PPE kits, 20 each to junior resident doctors and to the nursing staff of the Lok Nayak hospital, while deciding a case seeking regularisation of construction.

Last year, Justice Waziri had passed a series of orders directing litigants to plant tree saplings as a substitute for paying cost or during quashing of FIRs. On February 7, 2019, Justice Waziri had directed several accused in the 2G financial irregularity to plant 16,000 trees in the city after they had failed to file their replies to the plea filed by CBI and ED, challenging the judgment of the trial court acquitting all accused.

Due to the orders, the Delhi government had been able to plant over 1.5 lakh trees, mainly in the ridge area, with additional directions to the parties to nurture, nourish and look after the saplings.

Since June this year, the judge has directed for donation of a total of 315 PPE kits, besides Rs 25,000 for PPE kits for senior and junior resident doctors of LNJP Hospital, so as to provide some protection to the medical staff and healthcare workers engaged in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In some of his unique orders, Justice Waziri had also directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to donate 20 footballs to four Delhi government schools and also plant 100 trees for the delay in dispensing compensation to a man who had suffered 64% disability after being hit by the civic agency’s vehicle.

Justice Najmi Waziri had passed the orders in 2019, after the DHO expressed regret over the delay and voluntarily undertook to do some social work, including planting trees and encouraging sports among schoolchildren. Several litigants had also volunteered to plant trees or make donations during the cases as compensations.