e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi high court tells north MCD to clear teachers’ salaries

Delhi high court tells north MCD to clear teachers’ salaries

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:28 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the North Delhi Municipal to clear within a week the arrears of salaries of teachers who have not been paid since lockdown started in March, stating that “they cannot be made to run from pillar to post for their lawful dues”.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad also rejected the contention of the civic body that it was not being able to give salaries due to the paucity of funds and termed it “most unacceptable”.

“We are of the opinion that the teachers cannot be made to run from pillar to post only to demand their lawful dues from the North DMC. Admittedly, the North DMC appears to be in default and has not released the salaries to the appellants/teachers since the lockdown was declared,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, representing the teachers who are teaching in North DMC schools, through its counsel Ranjit Sharma.

In their plea, the teachers have contended that they have not got salaries since March. They said they were forced to approach the Delhi High Court because the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) was not functional.

Appearing for the North DMC, its counsel told the court that the CAT was hearing urgent matters. She said the civic body is facing a paucity of funds and has not been able to disburse the salaries.

The court said, “The explanation sought to be offered about the paucity of funds, is most unacceptable, particularly when the counsel for North DMC is not in a position to make a statement that on account of a cash crunch faced by the civic authority, it could not release the salaries of its officers working within the department or that the salaries have been partly released. The axe cannot fall on the appellants/ teachers alone”.

The plea had challenged a June 9 order of a single judge dismissing their plea to direct North DMC to release their salaries that have not been paid since March 2020, when a nationwide lockdown was declared by the Central Government on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sangh told the high court that the teachers had been discharging their duties with responsibility in schools being run by the North DMC, but they have not received their salaries ever since March.

The bench listed the matter for June 26 and asked the North DMC to file a compliance report of its order.

top news
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In