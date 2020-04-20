Delhi hospitals to set up media cell

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:18 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday directed all hospital administrations to set up a media cell to monitor the social media after a video tweeted by a young girl, demanding prompt action into alleged mishandling by Lok Nayak hospital staff went viral.

Pratibha Gupta took to twitter on Monday morning urging authorities in a video message to help her Covid-19 positive father admitted at Lok Nayak hospital. The family had taken the patient to one of the private hospitals in the city on April 16 after he had fainted. “The hospital suspected that he had corona and tested him. When the test came positive, he was shifted to Lok Nayak hospital. We were told that this was as per the government orders. He had to wait for two or three hours for admission and he did not get any meal till next morning. He has diabetes and hypertension,” said Gupta in a video message.

She alleged that her father had 102 degrees fever on Monday morning, but no one attended him, she said.

“Senior doctor of COVID19 team has consulted the patient, already. Shifting the patient will not be feasible at this hour. The highest of authorities, along with the Health Min @SatyendarJain has been monitoring this,” said Shaleen Mitra, officer on special duty to the government, in a tweet.

Health department officials said all Delhi government hospitals will now have media cells to present the factual position from the hospital’s side regarding posts about services on social media.

The girl later took to twitter again in the evening thanking people for the support and updating about her father’s condition in another video message. “Thankyou everybody !! My father is safe and his test samples have been collected. He has been alloted a separate room and is under constant supervision of supreme doctors. I had a talk with him recently and he is feeling much better now,” the girl said in a tweet from her sister Shweta Gupta’s account. Lok Nayak hospital has constituted a fact finding committee regarding the incident.