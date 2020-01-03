Delhi: Man jumps on metro tracks, dies; another saved as alert driver applies brakes

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:51 IST

New Delhi:

A 42-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of a moving metro train at Ghitorni station in south Delhi on Friday. In another incident, a 55-year-old man suffering from throat cancer jumped in front of an approaching train at Jhilmil metro station in east Delhi but was saved as the train operator applied brakes in time.

According to officials, the first incident was reported at noon when a resident of Saket, who worked with a private firm, reached he Ghitorni metro station and jumped in front of a train just entering the station.

“Soon as he jumped, Central Industrial Security Force personnel and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation staff rushed to the spot. Delhi Police were also informed and the man’s body was pulled out of the tracks. He was identified with the help of documents he was carrying. No suicide note was recovered from the man. He was rushed to a hospital and his family was informed,” said a senior police officer who did not wish to be named.

Metro train services on the yellow line were disrupted due to the incident but were resumed after 10-15 minutes of delay, officials said.

Anil Mittal, spokesperson, Delhi Police, said the reason behind the man’s suicide was unknown and that they were in touch with his family to know the details.

In the second incident, police said, a 55-year-old man allegedly jumped on the tracks at the Jhilmil metro station around 11.30 am. The driver applied emergency brakes and stopped the train before it could run over the man.

CISF and DMRC staff rescued the man from the tracks and took him to the station control room. Mittal said, initial probe revealed he is a resident of Nand Nagri and has been suffering from throat cancer for past six years.