Delhi-Meerut e-way’s phases 2 and 4 delayed by construction ban

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:23 IST

The two under-construction phases of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) suffered a delay during the period from November to February 14, owing to construction ban on account of pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The officials said local factors, too, contributed to the delay.

The Phase 2 of DME spans a stretch of 19.2km, from UP Gate to Dasna. The phase 4 spans 32km, from Dasna to Meerut. The officials said they are trying to complete the entire phase 2 (barring part of a rail over bridge near Crossings Republik) by the end of April. The phase 4, on the other hand, is a six lane access-controlled expressway that will connect commuters directly to Meerut.

Both phases have a deadline of May 2020. The Phase 1, from Akshardham in Delhi to UP Gate, and Phase 3, from Dasna to Hapur, are already operational.

The Supreme Court, during a hearing on Friday, lifted the ban completely on construction activities in Delhi-NCR. The apex court, on November 4, had directed the stoppage of construction and demolition activities from 6pm to 6am in the wake of rising pollution. The court, on December 9, allowed construction activities between 6am and 6pm.

As a result of the ban, a number of big ticket projects such as the DME faced issues. Two phases — phases 2 and 4— are still under construction.

“For Phase 2, the physical progress of construction was about 62.5% at the end of October. By February 14, the progress should have been 75.5%, but we could achieve only 70.5% and the deficit is about 5%. Likewise, the Phase 4 had a progress of about 56.5% at the end of October. It should have been 69% complete by February 14. But we could complete only 60% of the work and have a deficit of about 9%,” RP Singh, project director (NHAI), said.

According to officials, they have to achieve a monthly physical progress of about 4% for the two under-construction phases of DME.

“The work suffered due to the ban on construction activities. Several local factors such as reduced supply of soil and land issues with regard to Phase 4 also contributed to the delay. As the ban is now lifted, we will be trying to expedite the construction activities,” Singh said.