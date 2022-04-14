105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
- The Delhi govt informed a high court bench that it initiated action in March against those private schools that have failed to admit the mandated 25% EWS students.
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22.
A bench of justices Najmi Waziri and Swarn Kanta Sharma was informed by advocate Santosh Tripathi, standing counsel for the Delhi government, that they have initiated action in March this year against those private schools that have failed to admit the mandated 25% students under the EWS category.
The submission was made while hearing a petition by a student belonging to the ESW category, through advocate Khagesh Jha, who challenged a private school’s decision to reserve 3% seats, from the 25% seats allotted to the EWS category.
On February 18, while giving interim relief in the plea, the court had asked the government to issue fresh advertisements seeking applications for selection of children against nursery seats reserved for EWS, disadvantaged groups and persons with disability.
The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
On the last date (March 29), the court had asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit stating the existing vacancies under EWS category.
This came after the government counsel had said they had received 44,000 applications against 50,000 EWS category seats in private schools.
On Tuesday, advocate Khagesh Jha for the petitioner, told the court that despite seats being available in the reserved categories, admission was not given to the petitioner student.
The government counsel told the court that the government is committed to securing education for everyone under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and the schools will have to admit the students from EWS category with all transparency.
When the court sought to know as to what action has been taken against such schools, advocate Tripathi said the process has been initiated to derecognise such schools and it would take some time as replies have been sought from errant schools.
The bench asked the government to complete the process and file a status report. The matter will be heard next on May 19.
This year, the online registration process for admission to the city’s private schools in entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 — under the reserved categories of economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with disabilities for the academic session 2022-23 began on March 30.
-
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
-
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
-
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
-
Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta
The provincial president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.
-
Ludhiana police crack whip on nine thieves, recover 33 mobile phones
A day after Ludhiana police chief Kaustubh Sharma directed the cops to take strict action against snatchers and thieves, the city police swung into action and recovered 33 stolen mobile phones from nine persons. Assistant commissioner of police (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said the accused identified as a resident of Miller Ganj, Sonu Verma, was nabbed on April 11 by a team of DMC Chowki under Division Number 8.
