107-year-old Delhi Club loses recognition over ‘persistent’ violations: Centre tells HC

The Centre has told the Delhi high court that its decision to withdraw recognition of the 107-year-old Central Secretariat Club (CSC), was not prompted by any isolated allegation or single incident but prompted by persistent constitutional violations, complaints, administrative and financial irregularities, non-compliance with official directions, and the absence of a validly constituted management committee since July 2025.

Centre defends derecognition of 107-year-old Central Secretariat Club, cites ‘persistent’ violations (PTI/ Representational)

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In an affidavit filed on August 22, the Centre said its July 14 decision to uphold the withdrawal of recognition of the Central Secretariat Club (CSC) was based on material relating to the club’s functioning and governance, compliance with constitutional requirements and the conduct of its elections, which was considered by a three-member Representation Evaluation Committee (REC), constituted to examine the club’s representation against the withdrawal.

DoPT, on July 14, upheld its February 24 decision to withdraw the club’s recognition. Subsequently, on July 17, the Estate Officer directed the club to vacate the premises immediately.

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Complaints regarding club's functioning

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{{^usCountry}} The affidavit said that following the constitution of the Executive Committee (EC), DoPT received several complaints from members and office-bearers regarding the club’s functioning, including decision-making by a select group, re-engagement of staff removed after disciplinary proceedings, and the organisation of rummy tournaments and alleged cash-based gambling on club premises. The DoPT-nominated EC members also independently reported similar incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The affidavit said that following the constitution of the Executive Committee (EC), DoPT received several complaints from members and office-bearers regarding the club’s functioning, including decision-making by a select group, re-engagement of staff removed after disciplinary proceedings, and the organisation of rummy tournaments and alleged cash-based gambling on club premises. The DoPT-nominated EC members also independently reported similar incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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The Centre further flagged a steep decline in the club’s membership, with only 338 members listed on its website as of April, and alleged serious and persistent violations of constitutional provisions governing elections. It said the decision to withdraw recognition was taken only after the club was given multiple opportunities to undertake corrective measures.

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The affidavit was filed in response to CSC’s petition challenging the July 14 decision. The petition argued by advocate Nakul Gandhi stated the derecognition order was “malicious”, unconstitutional and amounted to a brazen colourable exercise of administrative power.

Though the matter was listed before a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on September 8, the same was adjourned for February 9.

Centre rejects CSC's allegations

In its affidavit, the Centre also rejected CSC’s allegations that the decision violated Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution and the principles of natural justice. Terming the petition “misconceived”, the Centre submitted that the club’s authorised representative was given a personal hearing by REC on May 13. REC thereafter undertook a comprehensive examination of the submissions, the department’s response and the material on record before preparing a detailed report.

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The Centre further stated that the impugned order was passed by the competent authority after due consideration of the material available on record and, therefore, could not be characterised as “mechanical” or as a “predetermined reaffirmation” of the earlier Office Memorandum dated February 24.

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It pointed out that the recognition had never been unconditional or irrevocable and was also de recognised in 1971, 1983 following complaints and reports concerning irregularities in its functioning and its recognition was subsequently restored in 1972 and 2005 after consideration by DoPT.