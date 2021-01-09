IND USA
11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

They said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.
By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday, police said.

After reaching the spot, police personnel found that 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav (30), a resident of Karnal and an advocate by profession, had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster reading 'Guru Teg Bahadur Lane' on another signage, a senior police official said.

All of them were detained and taken to Tughlaq Road police station, the official said, adding that a probe in the matter is underway.

A senior North Delhi Municipal Council official said, "The defaced signages were restored after the matter came to light in the morning."

"The matter has been reported to the police. We have been asked to submit a damage assessment report so the expenses can be recovered from the accused persons," the official said.

