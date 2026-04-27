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11,800 booked for violations in 3-hour Delhi traffic drive

Delhi traffic police caught over 11,800 violators in a 3-hour drive targeting improper parking and wrong-side driving to enhance road safety.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Delhi traffic police claimed to have caught more than 11,800 people during a special three-hour drive on Saturday for allegedly breaking traffic rules and disturbing road safety. Delhi Police officers said the city-wide drive was conducted to focus on improper parking and wrong side driving.

Over 300,000 people received fines for wrong side driving in 2025 and 260,000 people for improper or unauthorised parking. (HT)

Since the start of this year, Delhi Police have started booking offenders under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 281 (rash driving) in cases of wrong-side driving. Cases will be filed only in instances where the violation poses a life-threatening risk or involves repeat offenders, police had earlier said.

Over 300,000 people received fines for wrong side driving in 2025 and 260,000 people for improper or unauthorised parking.

Vijayanta Goyal Arya, additional commissioner of police (Traffic) said, “The drive was made to target causes of congestion and accidents in Delhi which are due to improper/obstructive parking and wrong-side driving. The drive was executed simultaneously across all ranges and districts of Delhi.”

She said that action was taken against vehicles obstructing traffic flow on main roads, service lanes, and key market areas.

 
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