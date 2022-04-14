13 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

At least thirteen people were injured when a cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi on Thursday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI.

The injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, fire officials said

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. No injuries were reported.