13 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
The injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, fire officials said
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:23 PM IST
At least thirteen people were injured when a cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi on Thursday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI.
Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. No injuries were reported.
