Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 13 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
delhi news

13 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

The injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, fire officials said
Fire in an LPG cylinder in Jamia Nagar. ( Representational image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

At least thirteen people were injured when a cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi on Thursday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI.

The injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, fire officials said

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. No injuries were reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamia nagar south delhi cylinder blast
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP