13-yr-old found dead in Bihar, kin allege rape

Body of a 13-year-old girl — suspected to have been gang-raped — has been recovered from a pit in a village in Bagha subdivision of West Champaran district in Bihar, said police on Sunday.

The matter came to the fore after the passersby spotted a body buried in a pit near the bank of a river on Sunday morning and informed the police. The minor had gone missing on December 15, the victim’s mother told the police.

In her statement to the police, the woman alleged that the incident occurred when she had gone to a wedding. “A man called and asked me to send my daughter to help him collect some straw. After that, he took her to the field on the pretext of work, and since then my daughter went missing,” she told the police.

She said as her daughter did not return back till late, she approached the Patkhauli police station to file a complaint.

The woman alleged that her “complaint was not accepted” even though she had “given the names of the people involved in the crime”.

“Three men raped my daughter and strangled her to death and then buried her in a pit with JCB,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, Bagaha’s superintendent of police (SP) Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jhadav said, “A case has been registered in which six people have been made named as the accused. The case has been registered under the Indian Penal CodeandProtection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).”

“The body has been sent for the autopsy and a report is awaited to ascertain the sexual assault allegations and the cause of the death. A probe is underway into the matter,” the SP said