14 of a online cheating syndicate arrested in Delhi Police crackdown on cyber crime

In a crackdown against cyber frauds based in Jharkhand’s Jamtara-Deoghar-Giridih-Jamui belt, the Delhi Police’s cyber crime cell on Tuesday said they have arrested 14 people of a cheating syndicate following multiple raids conducted in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh between August 23 and 26.

Police said the suspects used different modus operandi to dupe over 2,500 people from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Telangana and Delhi in the last two years.

Among those arrested are Altaf Ansari, the kingpin and the technical mastermind of the syndicate who is also called ‘rockstar’ by his gang, and Ghulam Ansari, more famously know as ‘masterji’ in the gang.

Police said that the suspects allegedly created fake websites of popular e-commerce platforms and promoted them on web search engines using Google Ads and search engine optimisation. They also allegedly impersonated bank employees and induced people into downloading remote access applications disguised as banking apps. The victims were reportedly tricked into making UPI transactions in the guise of various welfare benefits.

Citing one such example, Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police of the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) cell, said a doctor working at a private hospital in west Delhi was duped of ₹10 lakh while searching online for the customer care of a private bank.

“She came across the fake website of the bank created by the cyber criminals, who convinced her to install a remote access app, and subsequently siphoned off ₹10 lakh from her account. Due to our prompt action, ₹8 lakh was blocked and returned to her immediately. A case was registered and investigation was taken up,” said Roy.

During the probe, Roy said, investigators found that the fraudsters were operating from the Jamtara-Deoghar-Giridih-Jamui belt.

During one of the subsequent raids, Ghulam and four of his associates was arrested from Loni in Ghaziabad on August 23.

“Ghulam had jumped from the first floor of a building to avoid arrest, but the police personnel chased him and eventually caught him and his associates. Their interrogation led to the arrest of nine others, including Altaf Ansari, from the four districts of Jharkhand on August 24 and 26,” said Roy.

Police said the suspects also revealed they recently adopted a modus operandi, wherein they impersonated health officials and contacted anganwadi workers after finding their details online.

“They noted down details of pregnant and lactating women from the workers, contacted them and told them they will be receiving a link for the receipt of ₹5,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. The cheats stole large sums of money from their accounts the moment the victims clicked on the link,” said a police officer investigating the case.

During questioning, Ghulam allegedly told the police that he joined the syndicate two years ago and became an expert in designing fake websites and running online campaigns through Google Ads and search engine optimisation. “Ghulam quickly came to be recognised as ‘masterji’ as the gang members believed he was the best in the business... Altaf, a first year BA student, is believed to be so skilled at conning people that he is frequently approached by aspiring cyber criminals in Jamtara-Deoghar-Giridih-Jamui belt for coaching lessons. In less than two years, Altaf alone has managed to dupe people from across the country of around ₹10 crore, with which he has built a huge mansion in his native village, has purchased a new Scorpio car and is getting another bungalow constructed,” said DCP Roy.

Roy said that the arrested men conned people by impersonating bank employees, telecom service providers, and officials of e-wallet companies. Altaf disclosed that he used to pay ₹40,000- ₹50,000 per day to Ghulam just to run Google Ad campaigns.

When anyone expressed apprehensions while filling their bank account details or card details in the survey forms, the suspects won their confidence by pointing out that they are filling the details in their own mobile phone which cannot be be accessed by anyone else. “In this way, they would gain access to all of the victim’s banking details through cloud syncing,” said Roy.

“The conmen called 40 to 50 people every day, of whom three to four fell prey to their ruse. The amount they siphoned off from their victims’ accounts ranged from a few thousand rupees to a maximum of ₹12 lakh,” said the DCP, adding that the total amount siphoned off by the syndicate is yet to ascertained.