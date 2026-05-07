1,426 cr invested to upgrade the city’s power supply

New Delhi: Over the last one year, the Delhi government has invested over ₹1,426 crore in upgrading the city’s electricity network, with a primary focus on the rapidly developing peripheral regions of north and northwest Delhi, according to figures shared by the power minister Ashish Sood.

Sood also invited legislators to provide inputs on local requirements, noting that feedback from public representatives is vital for shaping the final master plan (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing these figures in a letter to all MLAs, last month, Sood sought their suggestions for the proposed “Power System Master Plan 2029, which aims to create a future-ready grid and ensure a 24x7 uninterrupted power supply across the capital over the next three years.

According to the data shared by the minister, Chhatarpur recorded the highest capital expenditure at ₹160.2 crore, followed by Kirari at ₹95.32 crore. Investments worth ₹65.55 crore each were seen at Mundka and Najafgarh, while Shahdara and Karawal Nagar saw expenditure of ₹51.8 crore and ₹50.77 crore, respectively.

Among other prominent constituencies, Matiala recorded ₹49.6 crore in capex works, Vikaspuri recorded ₹42.3 crore, Kasturba Nagar at ₹35.5 crore, Bijwasan at ₹32.3 crore, Seelampur at ₹30.6 crore and Mustafabad saw investments worth ₹27.7 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In contrast, central Delhi saw the lowest spends. Delhi cantonment recorded ₹1.03 crore, while Tri Nagar and Rohini saw approximately ₹1.6 crore each. Adarsh Nagar saw a spending of ₹52 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In contrast, central Delhi saw the lowest spends. Delhi cantonment recorded ₹1.03 crore, while Tri Nagar and Rohini saw approximately ₹1.6 crore each. Adarsh Nagar saw a spending of ₹52 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The report also highlighted spending in key constituencies. The Shalimar Bagh constituency of chief minister Rekha Gupta saw an outlay of ₹8.83 crore, while former chief minister Atishi’s Kalkaji constituency recorded ₹5.8 crore. Other major included ₹19 crore in Okhla, represented by Amanatullah Khan, ₹15.3 crore in Babarpur, represented by Gopal Rai, and an expenditure of ₹23.4 crore, ₹21.4 crore and ₹18.2 crore was recorded in Krishna Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and Gokulpur, respectively . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also highlighted spending in key constituencies. The Shalimar Bagh constituency of chief minister Rekha Gupta saw an outlay of ₹8.83 crore, while former chief minister Atishi’s Kalkaji constituency recorded ₹5.8 crore. Other major included ₹19 crore in Okhla, represented by Amanatullah Khan, ₹15.3 crore in Babarpur, represented by Gopal Rai, and an expenditure of ₹23.4 crore, ₹21.4 crore and ₹18.2 crore was recorded in Krishna Nagar, Vishwas Nagar and Gokulpur, respectively . {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sood told HT, “The government has prepared a master plan for up to 2030 which will be be implemented by multiple agencies. Under this plan, capital investment of ₹17,000 crore will be made over three years through Delhi Transco Limited and discoms. Over the last one year, we have spent over ₹1,400 crore. We intend to strengthen transmission and distribution networks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sood told HT, “The government has prepared a master plan for up to 2030 which will be be implemented by multiple agencies. Under this plan, capital investment of ₹17,000 crore will be made over three years through Delhi Transco Limited and discoms. Over the last one year, we have spent over ₹1,400 crore. We intend to strengthen transmission and distribution networks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his letter, Sood stated that the Rekha Gupta-led government has set strict targets to meet Delhi’s growing energy demand and the government aims to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to every residents.

He invited legislators to provide inputs on local requirements, noting that feedback from public representatives is vital for shaping the final master plan. “I am fully confident that together we will make Delhi’s future brighter,” he stated in the letter written in Hindi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON