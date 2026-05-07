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1,426 cr invested to upgrade the city’s power supply

Delhi government invested ₹1,426 crore in electricity upgrades, focusing on north and northwest areas, aiming for a 24/7 power supply by 2029.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: Over the last one year, the Delhi government has invested over 1,426 crore in upgrading the city’s electricity network, with a primary focus on the rapidly developing peripheral regions of north and northwest Delhi, according to figures shared by the power minister Ashish Sood.

Sood also invited legislators to provide inputs on local requirements, noting that feedback from public representatives is vital for shaping the final master plan (Hindustan Times)

Sharing these figures in a letter to all MLAs, last month, Sood sought their suggestions for the proposed “Power System Master Plan 2029, which aims to create a future-ready grid and ensure a 24x7 uninterrupted power supply across the capital over the next three years.

According to the data shared by the minister, Chhatarpur recorded the highest capital expenditure at 160.2 crore, followed by Kirari at 95.32 crore. Investments worth 65.55 crore each were seen at Mundka and Najafgarh, while Shahdara and Karawal Nagar saw expenditure of 51.8 crore and 50.77 crore, respectively.

Among other prominent constituencies, Matiala recorded 49.6 crore in capex works, Vikaspuri recorded 42.3 crore, Kasturba Nagar at 35.5 crore, Bijwasan at 32.3 crore, Seelampur at 30.6 crore and Mustafabad saw investments worth 27.7 crore.

In his letter, Sood stated that the Rekha Gupta-led government has set strict targets to meet Delhi’s growing energy demand and the government aims to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to every residents.

He invited legislators to provide inputs on local requirements, noting that feedback from public representatives is vital for shaping the final master plan. “I am fully confident that together we will make Delhi’s future brighter,” he stated in the letter written in Hindi.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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