14-month-old boy hit by SUV, killed; driver held

A 14-month-old boy was killed after being hit by a white SUV in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Sunday afternoon. The accused, a 20-year-old student, was arrested, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said that the victim was identified as Raunak, resident of Raja Vihar, close to the place where the incident took place. The accused was identified as Samar Choudhary, resident of Rohini.

A police officer said that their control room received a call around 2pm regarding an accident near Balaji Nursery in Raja Vihar on Siras Pur Road. On reaching the spot, the police were informed that the child had been rushed to a city hospital and the accused was apprehended by locals at the spot.

Raunak’s mother Poonam Devi said that she was going to a local market from her residence in Raja Vihar. “She said that she was holding the child’s hand, however, he started walking a little ahead, when he was hit by the car. The mother instantly rushed him to Burari hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

A case under section 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS was registered and the accused was arrested subsequently. He is pursuing bachelor’s in law from a private university, police said.

“During probe, the accused said that he had come to Raja Vihar to get his car washed and was on his way to the shop when the incident occurred,” the officer said.

Further probe is underway, police said.