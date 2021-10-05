150 pollution hotspots identified in Delhi, govt will closely monitor them: Environment minister Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government has identified 150 pollution hotspots in the national capital based on the complaints received on the ‘Green Delhi’ application. Rai said that these pollution hotspots will be closely monitored and preventive action will be taken with the help of concerned departments and officials.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Green Delhi application in October last year, to enable people to file complaints about the pollution of anti-pollution norms in Delhi. The government had also set up the 'Green War Room’ last year itself to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts.

Speaking at the launch of the Green Delhi application's IOS version, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that over 23,000 of the total 27,000 complaints received on the application have been resolved. The majority of the complaints were related to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), municipal corporations and the Public Works Department (PWD), Rai added.

The environment minister also said the Delhi government has strengthened the Green War Room, which is the most crucial component in the national capital’s anti-pollution campaign. The war room ensures stringent enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and garbage burning. It is one of the measures of the government’s action plan to combat air pollution and will remain operational 24x7 from October to February.

Previously, the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Authority had earlier identified 13 pollution hotspots including those in Rohini, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram.

Chief minister Kejriwal on Monday released a 10-point winter action plan to fight pollution in Delhi which includes a total ban on firecrackers, strengthening of the anti-dust campaign, installing smoke towers, monitoring stubble burning among others.