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15,000 volunteers remove 116 tonnes of waste in Yamuna clean-up drive

Titled the “Maa Yamuna Tat Swachhta Abhiyan”, the drive was conducted simultaneously across 28 major Yamuna ghats in the city

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 03:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Residents, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community groups and government officials participated in a cleanliness drive across several Yamuna ghats in Delhi on Sunday, organised by the Delhi government. Officials said more than 15,000 citizens took part in the exercise, removing 116.6 tonnes of waste from the ghats.

Green waste, including water hyacinth removed from the river, was transported to designated processing facilities for scientific treatment and disposal. (HT Archive)
Green waste, including water hyacinth removed from the river, was transported to designated processing facilities for scientific treatment and disposal. (HT Archive)

Titled the “Maa Yamuna Tat Swachhta Abhiyan”, the drive was conducted simultaneously across 28 major Yamuna ghats in the city, with cleaning operations carried out on riverbanks, access roads and adjoining public areas.

Officials said the collected waste was segregated and disposed of in accordance with environmental norms. General garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste were processed through designated channels, while pooja waste and damaged idols were disposed of in an environmentally compliant manner. Green waste, including water hyacinth removed from the river, was transported to designated processing facilities for scientific treatment and disposal.

The government deployed 28 boats, earthmovers, horticulture vehicles, 84 PWD maintenance vans, eight trash skimmers and weed harvesters, along with ambulances at every ghat for emergency medical support. Arrangements were also made for waste collection and transportation.

 
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