16-year-old stabbed 13 times in Shalimar Bagh, two minors apprehended for crime

NEW DELHI

Simmering tensions between two 16-year-old boys turned ugly on Tuesday evening, with one of them and his accomplice stabbing the other 13 times after causing multiple fractures, killing him on the spot at an open ground in Shalimar Bagh, police said on Wednesday. They suspect an argument over a social media post or rivalry over a girl as the reason for the murder, according to a preliminary probe.

Police said a 16-year-old boy surrendered in court on Wednesday morning in connection with the incident, and a second accused, also 16 years old, was apprehended based on a tip-off. The dagger used in the incident and the mobile phone of the victim was recovered, they said.

A senior police officer identified the victim as Razzan Raikwar, who was a resident of Sahi Pur. “Around 7pm on Tuesday, our control room received a call from a local who said that a boy was lying unconscious in the Ramlila Ground. The boy was lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a city hospital where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

A case of murder was registered, police said, adding that the victim was beaten up before being stabbed. “There were at least 13 stab wounds to his chest, stomach and back. There were fractures to his hand and legs as well,” the senior police officer, not wishing to be identified, said.

The officer said that call logs showed that the victim last spoke to a friend on his phone. The friend was questioned, and revealed that Raikwar informed him that he was going to the ground, the officer said. The accused also called the victim before that, the officer said.

“The accused and victim resided in Shalimar Bagh,” deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania said.

Police said they are questioning the accused. “He is changing his statements. Initially, he said that Raikwar was known to him and the victim had made derogatory statements on a (social media) post by the accused which irked him. He also said that there was dispute between the two over a girl. We are verifying the motive,” the officer said.

The victim’s brother, Sajjan Raikwar, said: “He left the house around 4.30pm saying he was going to work. On the way, he received a call by someone to come to the ground after which he visited,” he said.

Sajjan Raikwar, who works as a cook, said that Raikwar was a Class 8 drop-out and worked as a mason. Their father died of cancer seven years ago and their mother was unable to work due to injuries suffered in an accident six months ago. “My brother and I were running the house. Two of my sisters are married and a third sister is the youngest of us all. It’s a big setback for our family. We can’t understand why anyone would kill him,” he said.