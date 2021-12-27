17-year-old found with throat slit in southeast Delhi, 1 detained

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was found with his throat slit in southeast Delhi and another 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Rohini in two separate incidents on Sunday, police said.

In the first instance, police said that the 17-year-old was allegedly murdered by his minor friend after an argument while consuming drugs. Police said they have apprehended the latter.

The 17-year-old’s body was found in a garbage yard near the JJ Colony in Madanpur Khadar on Sunday morning, hours after he left home the previous day.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said that they received a call at 10.25am on Sunday. “His body is lying in a vacant building (used as a garbage yard by locals) in Madanpur Khadar area. Police reached the spot and identified the deceased... A kitchen knife was lying nearby,” said the DCP.

Police said a case was registered immediately at the Kalindi Kunj police station, following which the crime scene was inspected and the body shifted to AIIMS hospital mortuary.

According to police, the 17-year-old’s brother said that the victim had stepped out of the house on Saturday evening, saying that he will return in some time.

Upon questioning the victim’s friends, investigators learned that he was last seen with one of his friends, who was found absconding when they reached his house. The boy was subsequently apprehended from Madanpur Khadar area during searches. Police said they recovered blood-stained shoes, sweater, shirt, face mask and other items from a jungle in Jasola Vihar.

The juvenile told the cops that he had an argument with the victim while consuming intoxicants, and allegedly killed him in a fit of rage.

Meanwhile, police are yet to find any leads in the second case where a 16-year-old boy, who had allegedly gone out with friends to consume hookah, was found dead with a gunshot injury in Rohini’s Budh Vihar area on Sunday.

According to police, his family reportedly found him in a nearby room -- allegedly rented by the victim and his friends -- after one of the neighbours heard the sound of gunfire and alerted them. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Police said they are searching for other people who were present in the room when the incident happened. “Only after the accused is caught will it be clear why the boy was murdered,” said a police officer, adding that they are also scanning CCTV footage from the area for leads.

Officers said it is not clear if the boy was gunned down or if it is a case of misfire.

Police said the room, which is some distance away from the victim’s home, was frequented by the victim and his friends to hang out and smoke hookah.