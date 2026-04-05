17-year-old stabbed by man, succumbs to injuries in East Delhi

A day after a 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old girl before killing himself, the girl succumbed to injuries on Saturday. Police said the two were friends for two years and it is suspected that they had a fight after which the man attacked her on Friday, went home and set off an LPG blast. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

The minor, a resident of Old Seemapuri, is survived by her parents and two siblings. Her parents said she had appeared for class 10 examinations and wished to join a coaching centre to appear for competitive exams.

The suspect was a delivery executive with an e-commerce company and lived in New Seemapuri area.

A senior police officer said, “On Friday, the girl had called the man near a temple to resolve a fight. As per CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and local inquiry, they were seen talking normally but after some time an argument broke out. The man pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the girl multiple times. She collapsed on the street and he ran away.”

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said, a call about the incident was made around 5.30pm. “The girl sustained multiple stab injuries. We found that a man attacked her after fighting with her. She was sent to GTB Hospital and admitted for further treatment. On Friday, she was unfit for statement and died on Saturday. A case of murder has been lodged,” the DCP said.

Within an hour, police were informed about fire in a house in Seemapuri at around 6.20pm. DCP Meena said the suspect ran to his house in C Block Seemapuri, shut the doors and allegedly started a fire by opening the LPG cylinder and using a lighter. His mother was out for work at the time of the incident.

Both the families are clueless about their friendship or a fight. “She told me yesterday that she wanted to meet a friend. I didn’t know she was going to meet him. I knew him but I didn’t know they were close. I think more people are involved in the stabbing. It looks like my daughter was targeted. Why would anyone kill her ? She had no issues with anyone. Police should properly investigate,” the girl’s mother said.

Her father said she was so brutally attacked that she could not even talk to them. ”We were informed about the stabbing in the evening. She was the brightest. We want justice for our daughter. I don’t know who the boy is or why he killed her,” her father added.

The man’s mother, a single parent, said, “My son was my everything. I didn’t even know he was inside the house at the time of fire. My neighbours called me in the evening and told me that my house was on fire. I thought it was a small fire and will be fixed. When I reached, they told me my son’s charred body was inside. I don’t think he killed himself. People are accusing him of stabbing someone but he never hurt anyone,” she said.

Police said mobile phones of both the deceased are being checked and local inquiry has been initiated.

“Prima facie, it’s not a case of stalking but a relationship dispute. The man brutally stabbed her and already had a knife with him. There was some fight. The two have been friends for two years. After killing her, he didn’t stop anywhere or called anyone. He just went home and committed suicide,” another officer said.