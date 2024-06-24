 18-yr-old raped, impregnated; case filed | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

18-yr-old raped, impregnated; case filed

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Police said the woman and the suspect were acquainted for over a year and a half, and that the suspect sexually assaulted her in multiple locations across the city

New Delhi

The woman was found to be four months pregnant. (Representative photo)
The woman was found to be four months pregnant. (Representative photo)

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped on multiple occasions last year and till February this year, when she was 17 years old, at a garden in Mehrauli, south Delhi, following which she was revealed to be four months pregnant on Saturday, police said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Police said the woman and the suspect were acquainted for over a year and a half, and that the suspect sexually assaulted her in multiple locations across the city. They came to know of the incident after the woman’s mother took her to Safdarjung Hospital in a bid to terminate her pregnancy.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “On Saturday, we received an MLC from Safdarjung Hospital where it stated that an 18-year-old was admitted to terminate her pregnancy by her mother. The woman said she was a minor when she met a boy who forced himself on her in Mehrauli area this year and last year.”

Police said that after the woman got pregnant, the accused left the locality and she hid her pregnancy for months, but fell sick and confided in her mother. The woman is unemployed and her mother works odd jobs to support the family, police said.

“She was counselled by DCW and our investigating officer. A case of rape and under sections of POCSO Act has been registered. The woman has only shared the name of the accused. We don’t have other details…The matter is being investigated,” Chauhan said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / 18-yr-old raped, impregnated; case filed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On