18-yr-old raped, impregnated; case filed

New Delhi The woman was found to be four months pregnant. (Representative photo)

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped on multiple occasions last year and till February this year, when she was 17 years old, at a garden in Mehrauli, south Delhi, following which she was revealed to be four months pregnant on Saturday, police said.

Police said the woman and the suspect were acquainted for over a year and a half, and that the suspect sexually assaulted her in multiple locations across the city. They came to know of the incident after the woman’s mother took her to Safdarjung Hospital in a bid to terminate her pregnancy.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “On Saturday, we received an MLC from Safdarjung Hospital where it stated that an 18-year-old was admitted to terminate her pregnancy by her mother. The woman said she was a minor when she met a boy who forced himself on her in Mehrauli area this year and last year.”

Police said that after the woman got pregnant, the accused left the locality and she hid her pregnancy for months, but fell sick and confided in her mother. The woman is unemployed and her mother works odd jobs to support the family, police said.

“She was counselled by DCW and our investigating officer. A case of rape and under sections of POCSO Act has been registered. The woman has only shared the name of the accused. We don’t have other details…The matter is being investigated,” Chauhan said.