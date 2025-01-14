195 stolen phones seized from a man’s house in Wazirabad

New Delhi: A total of 195 stolen phones were recovered from a Wazirabad village-located house in north Delhi last week after a 36-year-old man was arrested and his home was searched, officers said on Tuesday, adding that he holds an engineering degree. The suspect, Yadav, did his engineering from an Uttar Pradesh college and worked at a private firm but since he was dissatisfied with his earnings he turned to illegal activities in 2023. (Representational image)

The mobile phones, allegedly collected by him from thieves, snatchers and robbers active in Delhi-national capital region (NCR), were to be smuggled to neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh, where they are sold as refurbished phones, they said.

Of the confiscated phones, 39 were iPhones while 52 were Samsung and 45 were OnePlus devices, police said, and estimated the value of the phones to around ₹2 crore, officers added.

“The arrested man, identified as Manish Yadav, allegedly collaborated with thieves, snatchers, and juveniles, tasking them with stealing cell phones from crowded places in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). He purchased stolen phones at cheap rates and stockpiled them at his house to further sell them in bulk to his contact, identified as Naeem (single name), a stolen mobile buyer from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He offered Yadav ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 as commission per phone. Naeem smuggled the stolen phones to neighbouring countries, where his clients would sell them as refurbished phones,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

DCP Sain said that to curb the theft and illegal trade of mobile phones across Delhi-NCR, especially in high-density areas like metro stations, buses, and crowded markets, the cyber cell of the crime branch was asked to conduct an intensive investigation to identify individuals and gangs involved in such crimes.

The team after a few months gathered intelligence indicating involvement of individuals in the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones.

Last week, the team got information about a shipment of stolen phones being prepared for smuggling into the neighbouring countries. Through technical analysis and field intelligence, the team members learnt that Yadav had stockpiled a significant number of stolen phones in Wazirabad village, the police said.

“Acting on the lead, the team laid a trap in Gali No. 6, Wazirabad village. On identifying the suspect’s residence, the team swiftly moved in. When confronted, Yadav attempted to flee but was overpowered by the alert officers. Yadav was arrested,” said Sain.

Yadav, did his engineering from an Uttar Pradesh college and worked at a private firm. Dissatisfied with his earnings, he turned to illegal activities in 2023. He came in contact with Naeem during initial days while doing scrap trading and started working for him as a supplier of stolen phones, officers said.