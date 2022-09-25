1984 anti-Sikh riots: Life convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant

A life convict in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots has sought the suspension of his sentence for transplant liver and kidney transplants. The appellant was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in 2018. Another convict was awarded the death sentence.

The division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal directed the jail authorities to file a report of the appellant Naresh alias Naresh Sehrawat on the next date of hearing on October 11, 2022.

The bench said that the family of the appellant will get the date fixed before the doctor concerned at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital in New Delhi and inform the same to the special public prosecutor at least three days in advance, who will ensure that the superintendent of Tihar Jail takes the appellant to the hospital for assessment.

The latest medical report of the appellant is to be submitted by the superintendent, Tihar Jail, before the next date of hearing, the court said in the September 23 order.

The trial court on November 20, 2018, awarded life sentence to the appellant Naresh. Another co-accused Yashpal was awarded the death sentence. It was the first death awarded by the trial court in anti-Sikh riots cases.

This case pertains to riots and the killing of two Sikhs in Mahipalpur area of Delhi. The judgement of the trial court has been challenged in the high court. Anti-Sikh riots had erupted after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.