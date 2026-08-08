19-year-old dies after motorcycle hits divider near Noida Sector 96

Noida: A 19-year-old man died and his friend was injured after their motorcycle lost balance and crashed into a divider near Sector 96 underpass in Noida on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

Police said they crashed into the divider while taking a turn.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saif Ali Khan, 19, a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad. His friend, Ramzan, 19, is currently hospitalised.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Manisha Singh said the two were travelling toward Sector 125 through the underpass around 12.30am when the accident took place.

Police said they crashed into the divider while taking a turn.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said a passerby called 112 after spotting the incident.“We rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared Saif dead,” the officer said.

Police said there is no foul play and Ramzan corroborated the sequence of events.

The ADCP said, “After checking the CCTV footage and other information, the matter appears to be completely accidental. The family has not filed a complaint yet and no case has been registered so far,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The body was sent for postmortem and legal proceedings are underway, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body was sent for postmortem and legal proceedings are underway, police added. {{/usCountry}}