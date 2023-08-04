19-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi; five apprehended: Police

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death while another 22-year-old person sustained injuries after two groups quarrelled in Shahdara’s Seemapuri area on Thursday night, Delhi police said.

(Representative Photo)

Five persons were apprehended while the police are yet to ascertain the exact age of those held.

Police have identified the deceased as Harshit Bhardwaj, a resident of DLF Bhopura, and the injured as Shadab, a resident of Seemapuri.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said two police control room calls were received around 9pm regarding stab injuries to the 19-year-old.

An officer aware of the development said two minors fought over a girl. On Wednesday, the two boys fought and slapped each other and went home, said the officer. He added, however, the matter escalated the next night, and both minors called their respective brothers and friends, after which the two sides engaged in a fight.

In the fight, Harshit and Shadab suffered knife injuries and were taken to GTB Hospital, where Harshit succumbed to injuries and Shadab’s condition is said to be critical, said the officer.

“Five persons have been apprehended in this case, and further probe is underway” DCP Meena said, adding that there was no communal angle.

