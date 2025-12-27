2 dead, 1 critically hurt in outer Delhi accident

Two men died and another was critically injured in a mishap that took place when the trio was travelling on a motorbike in Narela on Thursday night, police said, adding it was unclear whether there was a collision or if they had hit a divider. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said on Friday that they lodged an FIR into the incident.

Police said they were informed about the incident by the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital around 9pm on Thursday. The trio was admitted by a CATS ambulance driver.

The deceased were identified as Jatin, 21, and Ankit, 21, while the injured person was identified as Abhishek, 19. They lived in Rajiv Colony and worked odd jobs to support their families. They were going home when the incident took place, police said.

Police said Ankit was declared dead on arrival by doctors. He suffered head and face injuries, said the police. The others were taken to BR Healthcare Hospital in Rohini Sector 17.

Jatin died during the course of treatment, while Abhishek is in a critical condition.

A senior police officer said, “A motorcycle (on which they were riding) was recovered from the scene. CATS ambulance driver Sanjay said he was going towards Singhu border when he found them lying on the road. We lodged an FIR on Friday and are conducting an investigation.”