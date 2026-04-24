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2 dead in separate accidents on E Delhi roads

Two fatal accidents in East Delhi left one cyclist and a motorcycle rider dead, while three family members were injured. Drivers arrested.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:42 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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New Delhi

Two people died and three people were injured in two unrelated incidents of collisions on east Delhi roads, police said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two people died and three people were injured in two unrelated incidents of collisions on east Delhi roads, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident, a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit a bicycle from behind around 8.30pm on Wednesday on the Master Plan Road, killing the cyclist, officers aware of the matter said. The car driver rushed the cyclist to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Chawla was arrested in the fatal accident case registered at the Jagatpuri police station, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) RP Meena.

In the other incident, a speeding Maruti Celerio hit a Hero Passion motorcycle, injuring a couple and their two children, aged 8 and 10, who were riding pillion. All four were rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, where the 35-year-old motorcycle rider, identified by his single name Neeraj, was declared dead by the attending doctors.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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