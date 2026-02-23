2 Delhi Metro stations renamed, 7 names modified

New Delhi A DMRC train in progress. (HT Archive)

The State Names Authority (SNA), led by chief minister Rekha Gupta, completed renaming two Metro stations and modifying the names of seven others, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

While there was a proposal to rename or modify as many as 21 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) station names, officials from the CM’s office said that they decided to retain the names of 12 stations, rename two and modify seven.

Gupta, the chairperson of the SNA, said, “Metro stations are not merely points of transit, but also reflect the identity and cultural significance of the areas they serve. Each name was finalised only after careful and considered deliberation”.

The Pitampura station has been renamed Madhubhan Chowk, while the North Pitampura station has been renamed Haiderpur village station. Signage for operational changes have been changed, officials said.

According to details shared, the modified station names are: Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar (previously Prashant Vihar), Jagatpur-Wazirabad (previously Jagatpur), Nanak Pyau-Derawal Nagar (previously Derawal Nagar), Khanpur-Vayusainabad (previously Khanpur), Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar (previously Sonia Vihar), Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (previously Mayur Vihar Pocket–1), and Mangolpur Kalan-West Enclave (previously West Enclave).

The names of Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali, and Maujpur-Babarpur stations have been retained, officials said.

The chief minister said that several key factors were taken into consideration while revising the station names, such as the local identity of the area, its historical, social and cultural significance, and recommendations received from local public representatives and citizens. She emphasised that the names were chosen to avoid any confusion for commuters and to clearly reflect the geographical identity of the locality. Where necessary, composite names incorporating nearby prominent areas have been approved to assist passengers in better navigation.

The chief minister said that if public interest-based proposals are received from any area in future, the authority will consider them in accordance with established rules and standards.