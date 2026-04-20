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2 ‘gang members’ arrested after encounter in Dwarka

Two men linked to a murder attempt were arrested in Dwarka after a brief shootout with police. They allegedly worked for a gang targeting rivals.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Two men allegedly involved in an attempt-to-murder case were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Dwarka early on Sunday, police said.

A fresh case has been registered in connection with the exchange of fire (Photo for representation)

The suspects, aged 22 and 24 years, were apprehended by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Dwarka district near the Urban Extension Road around 5:35am, according to police. Police officials, requesting anonymity, said the suspects had allegedly been working with the Vikas Lagarpuria gang for months and were tasked with eliminating rival gangsters and other targets.

According to investigators familiar with the matter, the duo had allegedly attempted to kill a businessman in Shyam Vihar Phase-2 on Friday. “Two armed assailants arrived on a motorcycle and one of them attempted to fire at the complainant at point-blank range, but the gun malfunctioned. The victim managed to escape,” a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Chhawla police station and a manhunt was launched under the supervision of additional DCP Niharika Bhatt.

The injured accused was taken to a hospital, and a fresh case has been registered in connection with the exchange of fire. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain their criminal antecedents.

 
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