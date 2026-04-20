2 ‘gang members’ arrested after encounter in Dwarka

Two men allegedly involved in an attempt-to-murder case were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Dwarka early on Sunday, police said.

A fresh case has been registered in connection with the exchange of fire (Photo for representation)

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The suspects, aged 22 and 24 years, were apprehended by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Dwarka district near the Urban Extension Road around 5:35am, according to police. Police officials, requesting anonymity, said the suspects had allegedly been working with the Vikas Lagarpuria gang for months and were tasked with eliminating rival gangsters and other targets.

According to investigators familiar with the matter, the duo had allegedly attempted to kill a businessman in Shyam Vihar Phase-2 on Friday. “Two armed assailants arrived on a motorcycle and one of them attempted to fire at the complainant at point-blank range, but the gun malfunctioned. The victim managed to escape,” a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Chhawla police station and a manhunt was launched under the supervision of additional DCP Niharika Bhatt.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on specific inputs, the AATS team intercepted the suspects on a motorcycle Sunday morning. When asked to surrender, police said one of the suspects opened fire at the police team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on specific inputs, the AATS team intercepted the suspects on a motorcycle Sunday morning. When asked to surrender, police said one of the suspects opened fire at the police team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He fired three rounds with the intent to endanger police personnel. One of the bullets hit a constable’s bulletproof vest. We retaliated in controlled self-defence, firing three rounds and injuring himbelow the left knee. He was subsequently overpowered after a brief scuffle, while his associate was apprehended with a loaded weapon,” said DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He fired three rounds with the intent to endanger police personnel. One of the bullets hit a constable’s bulletproof vest. We retaliated in controlled self-defence, firing three rounds and injuring himbelow the left knee. He was subsequently overpowered after a brief scuffle, while his associate was apprehended with a loaded weapon,” said DCP (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 7.65mm pistol with two live cartridges and three spent shells was recovered from the 22-year-old, while a country-made firearm with one live cartridge was seized from his associate. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 7.65mm pistol with two live cartridges and three spent shells was recovered from the 22-year-old, while a country-made firearm with one live cartridge was seized from his associate. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured accused was taken to a hospital, and a fresh case has been registered in connection with the exchange of fire. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain their criminal antecedents.

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