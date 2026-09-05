2, including cop’s son, abducted in Delhi

A group of men allegedly abducted two men and assaulted them in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur, before dropping them at Gujranwala town area and fleeing. Police said one of the victims is a police officer’s son and a case has been filed.

Police said the alleged incident was a fall out of a previous fight in the area (Photo for representation)

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According to police, a PCR call was received at Ashok Vihar police station regarding an alleged incident of assault and two men being forcibly taken away near Shiv Shankar Chowk in Wazirpur.

Police said the alleged incident was a fall out of a previous fight in the area. They have identified the accused and are trying to arrest them.

The victims are Udit Kumar, 26, also the complainant in the case, and Nitin (first name known), 24.

“Kumar said that he and Nitin were present near a veterinary hospital when several people in three vehicles attempted to abduct Nitin. When the complainant intervened, both were allegedly assaulted, threatened and forcibly taken in a vehicle before being dropped near Vinayak Hospital, Gujranwala town,” said a senior police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} As of now, police did not reveal who among the victims is related to a policeman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, police did not reveal who among the victims is related to a policeman. {{/usCountry}}

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Both injured persons were medically examined at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and a case was lodged under sections of 140(3) (abduction), 115(2) (causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.