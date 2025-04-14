Menu Explore
2 years after approval, MCD invites bids for Naini lake’s revamp

ByParas Singh
Apr 14, 2025 05:24 AM IST

The project was announced in June 2022 as a part of the Amrit Sarovar Mission of the Union government, under which 21 waterbodies in the city were to be rejuvenated.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to start the work on revamping Naini lake in north Delhi’s Model Town and have invited bids to hire a consultancy for the project, MCD officials said.

Around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore was allocated in June 2022 for the rejuvenation of Naini lake, but the work is yet to begin. (HT Archive)
Around 10 crore was allocated in June 2022 for the rejuvenation of Naini lake, but the work is yet to begin. (HT Archive)

The project was announced in June 2022 as a part of the Amrit Sarovar Mission of the Union government, under which 21 waterbodies in the city were to be rejuvenated. The mission was scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, but work on Naini lake never started. A total of 10 crore was allocated for revamp of Naini lake.

An MCD official said they will look into the delay but a large number of projects have been delayed over the last two years due to non formation of standing committee, which is a key panel whose permission is required for projects above the financial implication of 5 crore.

The consultancy will be responsible for developing the infrastructure to carry treated waste water from Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant near Mukundpur metro depot to Model Town. Besides, the firm will also design a mechanism to provide water for irrigating parks in the region using the lake water, thereby reducing the groundwater consumption. Currently, the waterbody is fed by the ground water using borewells.

“Bids have been invited. The consultancy services will include everything from checking designs, pipeline network and pumping stations to carry the water to the lake,” an MCD official said. The project is estimated to be completed within five months after the work starts.

The project report dated March 26 stated that the company will also independently carry out design calculations, soil tests, GPS survey of the entire route, and ensure finalising the alignment plan. “The consultant will also design the sump wells required at various locations near the sewage treatment plant, lake, and nearby parks to help facilitate irrigation,” the official said.

After the completion of phase 1 of the project, the civic body also plans to undertake beautification of the lake area with addition of 7,000 new species of plants, new walkways, designer boundary walls, benches and basic infrastructure such as the peripheral stormwater drain, officials said. MCD will also be developing two floating fountains in the lake and revamp the existing musical fountain.

Follow Us On