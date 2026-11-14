200 new mask with replaceable filter and fans for Delhi traffic cops

The Delhi Traffic Police has procured over 200 specialised face masks equipped with replaceable filters and fans to protect personnel on the ground from deteriorating air quality, with officers pointing to increasing levels of PM2.5 that adversely impacts health.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that over 5,000 of its personnel are deployed on roads for 8-12 hours every day. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A part of the mask, near the nostril, is connected to a fan that can be worn around the abdominal area as an attachment to a belt to ensure that the personnel wearing the mask do not suffocate, officers said. While N95 masks are being distributed as usual, several officers have complained of being exposed to dust due to the masks not being airtight and also being uncomfortable when worn for long hours.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

SK Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic HQ), told HT that while regular N95 masks were being distributed as per procedure, the traffic police have started a project to procure more efficient masks. “We have started with 200 specialised masks. They have a replaceable filter inside the mask. Whenever the filter chokes, one can replace it. We have given out 360 filters to each of the 200 personnel as well. We are testing these at points with heavy dust, such as Anand Vihar ISBT, Kashmere Gate area and Sarai Kale Khan,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Each masks costs around ₹4,000-5,000 and is manufactured by a firm named Nano Aeropod, said the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Each masks costs around ₹4,000-5,000 and is manufactured by a firm named Nano Aeropod, said the police. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | How a balloon tells us whether Delhi’s pollution has room to spread out

A senior traffic police officer, asking not to be named, said they earlier gave out simple masks but that didn’t help. “We then procured 5,000 N95 masks. These are recommended by doctors as well. We have taken meetings with staff and instructed them to take care of themselves, drink hot water or herbal tea and an antioxidant rich diet.”

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index of Delhi on Friday morning reached 403, which is categorised as “severe”. The data also showed the PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 50 of the 59 air quality monitoring stations. The Delhi Traffic Police said that over 5,000 of its personnel are deployed on roads for 8-12 hours every day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Elaborating on the specialised mask, DCP Singh said they first acquired a sample on November 1 for testing. Police said the mask has a H13 grade HEPA filter, which works against PM2.5 and PM10. It also has a battery and Type C cable charger to charge the fan which provides airflow into the mask.

Also Read | Season’s worst: Delhi's AQI hits severe, but relents after 8 hours

He said that the masks also have a fan attachment, near the abdomen. “With the help of a fan, one can have regular air circulation and not feel suffocated. It has good filters and a washable body so it can be used for months or even a year, unlike traditional masks, which are only one-time use,” DCP Singh said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A traffic inspector posted near Mayur Vihar, who complained of a thick layer of smog, smoke and heavy dust coming from construction sites, said, “My family keeps telling me to eat spinach, have lemon tea and hot milk all the time. But all this is not possible when we are working. We have to take care of traffic near the flyover, near residential areas and have to be in the middle of streets. There’s no time to keep water warm. Hopefully, the new masks can prove helpful.”