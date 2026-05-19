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20-yr-old killed in SW Delhi hit-and-run

A 20-year-old student was killed in a hit-and-run in southwest Delhi; police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 20-year-old student was killed after he was allegedly run over by an unknown vehicle while crossing a road in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh on Monday. Police said they are trying to identify the accused and the offencing vehicle.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, Rohit Kumar was a resident of Mehrauli and was pursuing bachelor's in science, in the third year.

Police received a call at around 6am on Monday about a hit-and-run case. “He had left for some work when the vehicle hit him. By the time passersby spotted him, the accused had already fled and the victim had bled to death,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goek said, “The injured person was taken to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where he was declared brought dead. We have lodged a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence. CCTV footage is being examined and further investigation is in progress to identify the offending vehicle and trace eyewitnesses.”

 
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