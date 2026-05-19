20-yr-old killed in SW Delhi hit-and-run

A 20-year-old student was killed after he was allegedly run over by an unknown vehicle while crossing a road in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh on Monday. Police said they are trying to identify the accused and the offencing vehicle.

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According to police, Rohit Kumar was a resident of Mehrauli and was pursuing bachelor's in science, in the third year.

Police received a call at around 6am on Monday about a hit-and-run case. “He had left for some work when the vehicle hit him. By the time passersby spotted him, the accused had already fled and the victim had bled to death,” a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goek said, “The injured person was taken to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, where he was declared brought dead. We have lodged a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence. CCTV footage is being examined and further investigation is in progress to identify the offending vehicle and trace eyewitnesses.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday morning, another accident took place in Delhi Cantt area where an electric auto was hit by a Hyundai car. Police said the auto driver, identified as Furman Ali, said that he had applied brakes on the road when a car came from behind and hit his vehicle. Police said the auto turtle-turned due to the impact of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday morning, another accident took place in Delhi Cantt area where an electric auto was hit by a Hyundai car. Police said the auto driver, identified as Furman Ali, said that he had applied brakes on the road when a car came from behind and hit his vehicle. Police said the auto turtle-turned due to the impact of the crash. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Hyundai car driver/owner, Anubhav Jain, was present at the spot. Ali sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, while the car driver was also medically examined. As per initial inquiry, minor injuries were reported. Further legal action will be taken after recording detailed statement of the injured auto driver,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Hyundai car driver/owner, Anubhav Jain, was present at the spot. Ali sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, while the car driver was also medically examined. As per initial inquiry, minor injuries were reported. Further legal action will be taken after recording detailed statement of the injured auto driver,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

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