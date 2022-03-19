22-yr-old man stabbed to death in Punjabi Bagh after fight over music on Holi

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his 20-year-old brother injured by six accused after an altercation erupted over playing loud music during Holi celebrations at Manohar Park near East Punjabi Bagh on Friday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the six attackers were arrested and booked for murder and voluntarily causing hurt, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that the Punjabi Bagh police station received a call at 2.42pm on Friday regarding a quarrel at Manohar Park. When a police team reached the spot, it was learnt that two injured persons were already moved to Acharya Bhikshu hospital. The police personnel reached the hospital, where they were informed that the duo were brothers, Manoj,(22), and Laxmi Prasad,(20).

“Manoj was declared brought dead by the doctors whereas his brother had received five stitches on his scalp and he was discharged after medical attention. Manoj had suffered a stab wound on his chest apart from a blunt injury to his head. Accordingly, a case of murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and common intention was registered under sections 302, 323, 342 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Punjabi Bagh police station,” said DCP Bansal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DCP said that the investigating came to know that the two brothers were attacked by the neighbours of their sister at whose house they had come to celebrate Holi. The statement of their sister, Khushboo, who is also an eyewitness to the crime, was recorded.

Khushboo told the police that her neighbours Mithun Sahni, Rajkumar alias Langda, Brijender Sahni, Gariban Kumar, Tilju Sahni, and Ravinder Sahni started quarrelling with her brothers over the issue of playing loud music. Some neighbours also corroborated her statement. They said that the altercation turned violent and the six men attacked the two brothers.

“Manoj was stabbed on his chest by Gariban and Lakshmi Prasad was attacked with an iron pan by Tilju and other alleged persons. Within a few hours of the incident, the investigation team arrested all the accused persons from their hideouts. The blood stained knife was recovered from Gariban while the iron pan was recovered from Tilju. Further investigation is underway,” added DCP Bansal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the arrested persons, Gariban, Tilju and Bijender work in cardboard manufacturing units while Rajkumar works in a shoe factory. Police added that Mithun and Ravinder work as scrap dealers.